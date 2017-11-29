Derek Blasberg Calls Alexa Chung the Mary Jane of Shoes

View Slideshow Alexa Chung at the 2017 Footwear News Achievement Awards (FNAA) in NYC on Nov. 28. Rex Shutterstock

Two years ago, Alexa Chung was onstage at the FN Achievement Awards as our Style Influencer of the Year, and now she’s one of 2017’s breakout design talents. The designer and certified “it” girl took home the 2017 Launch of the Year award for her Alexachung collection tonight in New York City.

Derek Balsberg, writer and personality, was there to present the award to his friend, but not before comparing her to a Mary Jane shoe — and for good reason.

“In the shoe closet I call life, Alexa Chung is the chunky, clumsy, strappy platform Mary Jane. [She’s] the unexpected eccentric combination of the funky, the familiar and the, ‘Ugh I can’t believe she brought that back, and now I’m going to have the see that everywhere,” Blasberg said onstage. “Since meeting her, I’ve partly blamed her for the following trends: overalls, frill collars, secret cleavage, little girls in big jackets, black tights and ballet slippers with everything.”

Alexachung fall 2017 collection. STEVE WELLS PHOTOGRAPHY

He added, “Alexa is quirky and cute and a really wonderful friend.”

For Chung’s part, she described the award as an honor. “I’m English, so I find it very hard to be sincere and not sarcastic,” she laughed. “I started this brand because I thought it would be fun. This is for the team back in London that manage to put up with me and make my dreams come true.”

Click here to see photos from the red carpet at the 2017 FNAAs.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin, Tommy Hilfiger and More Guests on the Red Carpet at 2017 FNAA

Alexa Chung on How to Break Into Fashion

Alexa Chung Reveals She Wore Shoes That Were Too Small to the Met Gala