Alexa Chung’s Fashion Line Is Launching This Month

Alexa Chung at the 2017 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

When Footwear News talked with style star Alexa Chung in 2015, she said she’d love to start her own fashion brand — but only when the time was right.

“The moment I feel like I can sit down and stay in one city and focus, that’s when it will happen,” she said. “I just think it’s disrespectful to the industry to do it any other way.”

Chung’s moment is now. The Alexachung brand, a contemporary-priced line, will be available on May 30. It includes shoes, daywear, eveningwear, denim, jewelry and other special items. Chung has tapped former Haider Ackermann head of atelier Edwin Bodson as managing director for the brand, and she will oversee a team of six designers.

“We hope to bring you wearable, cool clothing you can live in and love in, whilst exploring the relationship between masculinity and femininity, something that has been a cornerstone of my personal style since I was old enough to dress myself,” Chung said when she first announced last year that she was creating her own line.

Alexachung will be carried at select retailers, including Selfridges, Galeries Lafayette, Matches, Mytheresa and Ssense, as well as through Alexachung.com.

Chung, FN’s 2015 Style Influencer of the Year, has collaborated with such brands as Marks & Spencer, AG Jeans and Madewell.

