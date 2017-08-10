A Rising Shoe Star Shares How She Got Her Brand Up and Running

Shoes by Mari Giudicelli. Courtesy of brand

For Footwear News Emerging Talent 2017, the fashion team selected 32 of the most promising and progressive names in shoes to know right now. The specifications we looked for were both formalized and guided by editorial instincts, drawing us to a diverse mixture of personalities that fused originality, intuition, verve, business savvy, on-point branding, quality, point of view, personality, cool factor, unwavering style and passion. Read on.

MARI GIUDICELLI by Mari Giudicelli

LAUNCHED: 2016

BASE: “Brooklyn, N.Y. I appreciate leaving the city every day and the disconnection I get from it by crossing the bridge. There’s more sky in Brooklyn.”

MADE IN: “A family-owned factory in Brazil. Every time I’m there we have a big lunch together and talk about life, politics and of course shoes.”

YOUR SHOES IN THREE WORDS: “Elegant, unobtrusive, holistic.”

CREATIVE PROCESS: “I don’t sit down and design; I’m constantly sketching. I always have small pieces of paper or napkins with sketches on my table. I try to travel before starting a new collection to get inspired, find vintage references, think about materials.”

COMPETITIVE EDGE: “I’m all about comfort and elegance. I believe the combination of the two is something very hard to find. My Brazilian influences can be seen in my designs, on the organic shapes and choice of materials, combined with the contemporary references of New York.”

A portrait of Mari Giudicelli. Courtesy of brand

SHOP TALK: Barneys, Moda Operandi, Ssense.com, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, Totokaelo, Bird, Opening Ceremony, Need Supply, Level Shoes and CPCM. “We are in over 60 stores worldwide.”

BREAKTHROUGH MOMENT: “When I got my first orders in, it was incredible. I never imagined I’d sell to my dream stores so soon. And also when I got a full article about the launch in The New York Times.”

WISE WORDS: “Get an accountant as soon as you start. It’s very important to keep things running smoothly. But being kind is the best advice I can give.”

MENTORS: “I’m very lucky to have met Claire Lampert of B Sides Jeans. I interned for her when I first moved to New York seven years ago, and we became good friends. She supported me in all my endeavors and taught me so much.”

INSPIRATION: “I’m very inspired by human customs and different cultures, so traveling is essential in my life. I’m inspired by professional women and elderly women, nature, architecture and sculptures. I love the sculptural aspect of shoes.”

WHAT’S NEXT: “We are moving to a new office and launching e-commerce.”

