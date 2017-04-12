Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang Is Back For Round Two

Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang Drop 2
“Drop 2” of the collaboration between Adidas Originals and Alexander Wang is coming soon. It includes both apparel and footwear that intersect Wang’s contemporary designs and Adidas’ iconic athleisure styles. The noteworthy Adidas trefoil is seen upside down on each of the collection’s 25 pieces.

Revamped styles of Adidas Run sneakers are a part of the launch. The new footwear options boast unique colorways, stretch-mesh material and the brand’s signature Boost technology.

In addition, the collaboration consists of three main apparel styles: Logo, Velour and Patch. Logo styles incorporate the upside-down trefoil on Adidas Originals silhouettes, such as black-and-white track suits, T-shirts and hoodies. The Patch styles include embroidery and unique layering of fabrics from the collection’s first season. A number of vibrant jerseys in vintage fabric make up the Velour pieces.

Drop 2 of Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang will be available for purchase on the brands’ commerce sites, flagship locations and retail stores worldwide on April 15. Click through the gallery for the full collection.

