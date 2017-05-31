5 Shoe Trends From the ’90s That Are Back in Style

Forever 21 jelly sandals. Courtesy of brand

Like it or not, the ’90s are back. Footwear brands embraced nostalgia this season by bringing back iconic silhouettes from the 1990s (and yes, that includes jelly sandals).

The throwback trends were seen across a variety of footwear markets, from fast-fashion brands such as Forever 21 to luxury brands like Gucci.

Below, see our top five throwback picks:

1. Platform Flip-Flops



The quintessential ’90s shoe is back. The clunky platform flip-flop has been experiencing a resurgence lately, both on and off the runways. We love these colorful styles by Rocket Dog, which recently collaborated with Elizabeth Saltzman — Gwyneth Paltrow’s stylist — on a spring ’17 capsule collection.

Elizabeth Saltzman for Rocket Dog, spring ’17. Courtesy of Rocket Dog.

2. Jelly Sandals

Admit it or not, it’s very likely you owned a pair of these plastic jelly sandals. Guess what? They’re back! Forever 21 has released a pair available in several colorways. And they’re only $12, so you don’t have to feel too guilty about buying them. Again.





Forever 21 jelly sandals, Forever 21; $12.90

3. Square Toes

While squared-toe shoes quickly became overshadowed by pointy-toe silhouettes in the 2000s, the clunky shape is having a comeback. We’ve been seeing square toes especially in the men’s dress shoe market. Gucci’s classic horsebit loafer, for instance, has been updated with a new squared shape.

Gucci horsebit men’s loafers, $1,590; Gucci

4. Steve Madden Slides

The ’90s “it” shoe is back. Steve Madden announced in April that it is rereleasing its iconic Slinky style. (Given the recent mule and slide craze, it actually couldn’t come back at a better time). The style is fit with a stretchy upper and retails for $70.

Steve Madden flatform, $70; stevemadden.com

5. Basketball Sneakers

The ’90s were the decade of the basketball sneaker. While classic athletic brands like Nike dominated back then, a slew of luxury labels are bringing it back today. A recent example is Christian Louboutin, who debuted a new Loubikick high-top style in April. The sneaker comes in four different colorways.

Christian Louboutin’s Loubikick sneaker. Courtesy of brand.

