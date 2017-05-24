The 6 Best Shoes You Can Wear to the Office That Aren’t Dress Shoes

Cole Haan 2.ZeroGrand Unlined Laser Wingtip Oxford Cole Haan

Let’s face it: Dress codes can be boring, but that doesn’t mean your shoes have to be.

Whether you’re looking for ways to dodge a nightclub’s no-sneakers policy or just want to make your day-to-day office shoes more comfortable, these choices meet the right balance between classy and casual.

If you’re ready to give your worn-out wingtips and loafers a rest, scroll down and shop a variety of work-friendly options below.

Filling Pieces Clasp in red leather, $286 on sale for $171.60; barneys.com

Barneys Burnished Leather sneakers Barneys

Barneys Burnished Leather sneakers in dark brown, $395 on sale for $269; barneys.com

Christian Louboutin Nono Strap high-top sneakers Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin Nono Strap high-top sneakers in beige/tan, preorder for $995; barneys.com

Cole Haan 2.ZeroGrand Unlined Laser Wingtip Oxford in barley nubuck, $300; colehaan.com

Clarks Desert Trek Clarks

Clarks Desert Trek in sand suede, $140; clarksusa.com

Ecco Soft 8 Slip On Ecco

Ecco Soft 8 Slip On in black, $170; ecco.com

