5 New Things Happening During Men’s Fashion Month

Balenciaga men's spring '17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

The fall ’17 men’s collections are officially kicking off at London Fashion Week on Friday (followed by Pitti Uomo in Florence, Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week). The fashion-filled month is guaranteed to ignite a bevy of new footwear trends and ideas — and there’s already a number of buzzy events to look out for, too.

Below, we’ve rounded up five things you need to know this season.

Big Debuts

The fall ’17 season marks new beginnings for certain luxury labels. For the French fashion house Berluti, designer Haider Ackermann will present his first collection as creative director in Paris (he also shows his own collection there as well). Meanwhile, Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli will debut his first solo collection since Maria Grazia Chiuri, his former co-creative director, departed for Christian Dior last year.

Louis Vuitton men’s spring ’17 collection on the runway at Paris Men’s Fashion Week. Swan Gallet/Fairchild.

Pitti’s Cool Factor

The Pitti Uomo trade show in Florence is getting a dash of cool. Guest designers are hosting runway shows and presentations, bringing a hip new energy to Pitti’s more conservative roster. Tim Coppens will present his latest runway collection. Tommy Hilfiger and Paul Smith will host presentations. Golden Goose, known for its pre-distressed sneakers, will debut a “performance” of sorts. Last season, designers such as Raf Simons, Gosha Rubchinskiy and Fausto Puglisi showed.

Collaboration Corner

New and returning shoe collaborations are set to hit the runway. At Pitti Uomo, Cottweiler will partner with Reebok on a new men’s collection. In London, Manolo Blahnik will lend his footwear eye to the emerging brand Wales Bonner. In Paris, Kolor and Adidas will likely team up on shoes again, while a Louis Vuitton collaboration with Supreme is being heavily rumored after Kim Jones teased the idea on Instagram.

Gucci men’s spring ’17 collection on the runway at Milan Men’s Fashion Week. Davide Maestri/Fairchild.

Merged Shows

A number of brands are merging their men’s and women’s collections into one. In London, Vivienne Westwood will debut its fall ’17 men’s and women’s collection. Dsquared2 will do the same in Milan. You may have noticed that Gucci is missing from the Milan Fashion Week calendar this season, as it has chosen to showcase its men’s and women’s collections together in February.

Rising Class

While all the heavyweight brands are showing this month, more and more up-and-coming labels are filling up the schedule as well. In Milan, streetwear brands such as Marcelo Burlon County of Milan and Palm Angels are set to shake up the scene. In Paris, Off-White’s Virgil Abloh will bring a dose of cool to the luxury market (expect Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to be in the front row, natch).

Gosha Rubchinskiy spring ’17 men’s collection. Giovanni Giannoni.

