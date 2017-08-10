Designer Luisa Tratzi Experiments With Tech & 3-D Printing on Shoes That Look Like Micro-Architecture

A design by Luisa Tratzi. Courtesy of brand

For Footwear News Emerging Talent 2017, the fashion team selected 32 of the most promising and progressive names in shoes to know right now. The specifications we looked for were both formalized and guided by editorial instincts, drawing us to a diverse of mixture personalities that fused originality, intuition, verve, business savvy, on-point branding, quality, point of view, personality, cool factor, unwavering style and passion. Read on.

LUISA TRATZI

LAUNCHED: 2013

BASE: “Turin, Italy. I am often traveling since my shoe production is located entirely in Vigevano and Parabiago, which are two of the most renowned Italian shoe manufacturing hubs.”

YOUR SHOES IN THREE WORDS: “Refined, feminine and powerful.”

CREATIVE PROCESS: “I make many sketches, at least 200. I love to unleash my creativity before making a small selection that will be the heart of the collection. Sometimes the technical limits can be exploited to create something new and better. And this is always an exciting challenge.”

COMPETITIVE EDGE: “I think my approach to footwear is closer to the world of design than that of fashion. The shoes are like micro-architecture, and I’m fascinated by the challenge of finding a synthesis between aesthetics, comfort and technological research. I love to experiment with the shape of heels and use cutting-edge technology such as 3-D printing.”

A sketch by Luisa Tratzi. Courtesy of brand

QUALITY CONTROL: “You can discover some details only with time. For

example, the black soles of my shoes are made of drum-dying leather. This guarantees extreme durability of the sole (when you wear the shoes, the color of the sole does not disappear).”

SHOP TALK: Coin Excelsior, Dante, Spinnaker, D’Anna. “In September, we’ll launch our online shop with the possibility of customizing every shoe model.”

BREAKTHROUGH MOMENT: “In April I had a shop window entirely

dedicated to my footwear at Coin Excelsior in the magical Venice near the Rialto Bridge.”

WISE WORDS: “It’s essential to have a good dose of humility and the most insane dedication to your work. I believe you can’t ever neglect your aesthetic vision. My shoes must always reflect my values.”

WHAT’S NEXT: “Increasing distribution in Italy and especially abroad. I’m also planning to design accessories.”

