11 of the Best Spring Shoes for Women With Small Feet

By / 34 mins ago
jimmy choo nordstrom
The Jimmy Choo Ren Block Heel Sandal comes in sizes 4 and 4.5 at Nordstrom.
Courtesy of Nordstrom

Spring is here, and with a new season often comes new shoes. But buying fabulous new footwear can be tricky for those with feet on the smaller side. It’s not always easy to find shoes under a size 6 everywhere — but that’s where FN comes in.

Retailers like Nordstrom and Zappos offer a wide selection of shoes that cater to those who need smaller sizes, like 4, 4.5, and 5. These light blue suede heeled sandals from Steve Madden come in a size 5 and are sure to make you feel like a million bucks for less than $100.

Steve Madden Carrson SandalSteve Madden Carrson Sandal Courtesy of Nordstrom

Steve Madden Carrson Sandal, $89.95; nordstrom.com

Another awesome option are these red pearl-embellished Stuart Weitzman sandals, courtesy of Zappos. They come in sizes 4, 4.5 and 5 and will definitely make a statement this spring.

Stuart Weitzman Allpearls SandalStuart Weitzman Allpearls Sandal Courtesy of Zappos

Stuart Weitzman Allpearls Sandal, $455; zappos.com

If you’re more of a sneakers person, you’re going to want to try these super-cool leather high-tops from the San Francisco-designed and Italian-made brand Paolo. Coming in a size 5 and dip-dyed, these kicks are perfect for when you’re on the move.

Aidra Dip Dyed Blue High Top SneakerAidra Dip Dyed Blue High Top Sneaker Courtesy of brand

Aidra Dip Dyed Blue High Top Sneaker, $299; paoloshoes.com

For more shoes for smaller feet, click through the gallery.

 

