11 of the Best Spring Shoes for Women With Small Feet

The Jimmy Choo Ren Block Heel Sandal comes in sizes 4 and 4.5 at Nordstrom. Courtesy of Nordstrom

Spring is here, and with a new season often comes new shoes. But buying fabulous new footwear can be tricky for those with feet on the smaller side. It’s not always easy to find shoes under a size 6 everywhere — but that’s where FN comes in.

Retailers like Nordstrom and Zappos offer a wide selection of shoes that cater to those who need smaller sizes, like 4, 4.5, and 5. These light blue suede heeled sandals from Steve Madden come in a size 5 and are sure to make you feel like a million bucks for less than $100.

Steve Madden Carrson Sandal Courtesy of Nordstrom

Steve Madden Carrson Sandal, $89.95; nordstrom.com

Another awesome option are these red pearl-embellished Stuart Weitzman sandals, courtesy of Zappos. They come in sizes 4, 4.5 and 5 and will definitely make a statement this spring.

Stuart Weitzman Allpearls Sandal Courtesy of Zappos

Stuart Weitzman Allpearls Sandal, $455; zappos.com

If you’re more of a sneakers person, you’re going to want to try these super-cool leather high-tops from the San Francisco-designed and Italian-made brand Paolo. Coming in a size 5 and dip-dyed, these kicks are perfect for when you’re on the move.

Aidra Dip Dyed Blue High Top Sneaker Courtesy of brand

Aidra Dip Dyed Blue High Top Sneaker, $299; paoloshoes.com

