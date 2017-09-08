Why Tabitha Simmons is the Wonder Woman of Fashion Week

View Slideshow Blush bridal shoes by Tabitha Simmons at the Moda Operandi SS ’18 Cocktail event. Pablo Frisk

Tabitha Simmons’ perfect balance of silhouette and color within her spring ’18 offering is quite like a direct reflection of her life. The designer has that rare yet authentic effervescence of a fashion maven who really does it all — and does it well. For starters, Simmons co-hosted a cocktail party with Lily Aldridge to showcase her collection at Moda Operandi Madison just hours before making sure to check out a fellow designer’s runway collection.

“I’m going to go to Calvin tonight,” said Simmons as she explained that moving her presentation from Paris to New York gave her the opportunity to attend more fashion week shows. But while presenting her own SS ’18 shoe assortment, in addition to bridal and resort collections, and scoping out other events on the fashion week circuit are on her agenda, it only grazes the surface of her line-up.

Designer and stylist Tabitha Simmons. Pablo Frisk

“Well, I have a Vogue shoot to shoot next week and then I go to Milan and then do Dolce,” Simmons says with respect to her upcoming styling endeavors. As she breaks down tidbits of her fashion month schedule to FN she gracefully, and unnecessarily, apologizes for the many times she’s approached by onlookers, and even her two young sons, as she walks through her SS ’18 collection and talks inspiration.

Bows were a big theme throughout Tabitha Simmons’ SS ’18 collection. Pablo Frisk

“So, this was more like a ’70’s— oh my gosh, hi! (she stops to greet a guest) — sorry!,” Simmons exclaimed. And picking right back up giving her full attention, she expounds on her inspiration. “So, this is sort of based around Dogtown’s Z-boy. So, it was a little inspiration from there,” the designer says regarding the rainbow striped flats and slides from SS ’18.

Colorful rainbow styles make their mark in SS ’18 just as strongly as bow detailing. And the various shoe silhouettes, based in a crisp color palette of bubble-gum pink, emerald, gold, navy and white, include kitten heels, sandals, mules and platforms which provide a range palatable for the masses.

Blush bridal shoes by Tabitha Simmons at the Moda Operandi SS ’18 Cocktail event. Pablo Frisk

Simmons then ventures downstairs where a vault of monochromatic styles reside — white, grey, black and even dragonfly embroidered booties and peep-toe heels. “This is more so a graphic side. This is more very ‘buy now wear now’, because it’s in that sort of May delivery time when people aren’t necessarily ready for high, high summer,” Simmons says.

Floral arrangements coordinated with the rich color palette of Tabitha Simmons’ collection. Pablo Frisk

Suddenly, the designer turns to her boys perched on a couch downstairs and asks them “how are you doing?” The designer/stylist/party host wraps up the walk-through of her collection, not for one minute missing a beat in her motherly duties.

And it’s that natural work ethic coupled with her genuine nature — not to mention designing three shoe collections, styling for Vogue and attending major shows — is why Tabitha Simmons is the undisputed wonder woman of fashion week.

Check out the full gallery for more.

Want more?

Ronnie Fieg Brings Out LeBron James and Scottie Pippen in Epic Kith Sport NYFW Experience

Prada Reports Another Six Months of Sales & Profit Declines

Lupita Nyong’o & More Celebs Sit Front Row In Their Calvins at NYFW