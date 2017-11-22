Pedro Garcia Will Soon Open a Flashy, Disco-Themed Shoe Pop-Up at Level Shoes in Dubai Mall

Pedro Garcia, Elam Gold Shoe
Pedro Garcia's shoe line was inspired by the Disco period.
Spanish brand Pedro Garcia will soon be bringing its satin shoes and sandals to the Middle East with a pop-up shop at Level Shoes.

Inspired by the 1970’s disco period, Pedro Garcia launched styles made with reflective tiles, Swarovski crystals and satin bows. The family-owned company, which has been operating in Spain since 1925, will be showcasing those styles at the “Disco Dynasty” pop-up section at the Level Shoes store in Saudi Arabia’s Dubai Mall this December.

“Level Shoes is really a destination in itself, nothing else in the world rivals its scale and offerings,” said brother and sister duo Pedro and Mila Garcia in a statement referring to the 96,000-square-foot space.

The shoes featured in the line include satin slides, black chunky sandals with a heel buckle, and sandals and slides decorated with reflective tile. To continue the disco theme, a part of the Level Shoes shop floor will be transformed to look like a dance hall with infinity mirrors, multi-colored podiums, and, naturally, a disco ball arranged in conjunction with the Lopez-Riviera architectural firm in Barcelona.

“We are delighted to be presenting in such a unique environment,” Pedro and Mila Garcia said.

The pop-up shop will be open from Dec. 10 to 23 and feature the brand’s Disco Dynasty styles.