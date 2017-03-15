Fashion Director Yasmin Sewell Has a New Capsule Shoe Collection with a Parisian Designer

View Slideshow Yasmin Sewell. REX Shutterstock

Style.com fashion director Yasmin Sewell has teamed up with Parisian shoe designer Laurence Dacade. The duo have worked together on three styles which will be available exclusively on Style.com.

Two Dacade brand signatures — the multi-strap Ninon sandal and the Maja pointed toe ankle boot — have been reimagined in monochrome leather, black crystal embellishment and a contrast denim.

Laurence Dacade x Yasmin Sewell. Courtesy of brand

There is also a brand new style called the Mira. The pointed pump with its high vamp and deep, v-shaped throat lines feels directional and very now. It comes in black and white leather.

All the models feature Dacade’s signature stealth branding: the block heel with its classic metallic beauty spot.

However, while her own line might be discreet on logo, that of her other job, not so much. Dacade is also the talent behind the footwear at Chanel — so those frosted intergalactic boots that walked the fall ’17 runway last week are her doing.

The capsule will be available at Style.com from March 23.

Yasmin Sewell. REX

