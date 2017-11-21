Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing Teams Up With Victoria’s Secret

Karlie Kloss and Balmain's Olivier Rousteing backstage at Victoria's Secret. Rex

Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing has created a series of custom looks for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and a special Balmain x Victoria’s Secret capsule lingerie collection.

The annual runway extravaganza, which took place on Monday in Shanghai, featured a series of punk-themed looks by Rousteing. And, of course, his label’s signature soaring lace-up boots took center stage.

Alessandra Ambrosio and Lily Aldridge at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Rex

Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge and Karlie Kloss sported high-octane denim versions while Adriana Lima worked the look in more traditional black, Leomie Anderson in suitably heavy metal and Jasmine Tookes in punky plaid.

Karlie Kloss and Cindy Bruna, at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Rex

Said boots came teamed with pieces from the aforementioned Balmain x Victoria’s Secret capsule, which is set to launch on Dec. 6 at the lingerie label’s stores. Expect an abundance of plaid, fishnet and glitzy diamanté.

Adriana Lima, 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Rex

Olivier Rousteing has posted a string of typically pouty pictures of himself and his army of Angels on his Instagram feed. Top marks for use of the hashtag “frompinktopunk.”

SHANGHAI 2017 #balmainxvs #fromPinktoPunk #staytuned A post shared by OLIVIER R. (@olivier_rousteing) on Nov 19, 2017 at 11:48pm PST

Rousteing joins veteran Victoria’s Secret collaborator Brian Atwood, who has created show shoes for three years in a row. “This season,” he told Footwear News, “it is all about boots.” You can say that again.

CBS will broadcast the Victoria’s Secret show on Nov. 28.