First Look at Vetements’ Latest Sneaker Collaboration With Reebok

Vetements has teamed up with Reebok again. Their second sneaker collaboration, revealed Jan. 24 during Vetements’ fall and winter runway show in Paris, was announced Monday on Instagram.

It looks like a worn aesthetic is part of the appeal, so it’s only fitting that designer Demna Gvasalia referred to them as an “old take” on a classic.

The first installment, launched in December, was an update on Reebok’s InstaPump Fury. The Vetements x Reebok Pump Supreme retails for $430.

And in case you missed it, there was also a version featuring Sharpie markings and handwritten words.

Vetements x Reebok Instapump Fury sneakers. Courtesy of Matchesfashion

The release date for the new collaboration has not been announced. What do you think about the shoes? Tell us @Footwearnews.

