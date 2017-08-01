Free People & PETA Worked Together on a Vegan Fashion Lookbook

Faryl Robin + Free People Vegan Wylder Sandal Courtesy of Free People

Free People and PETA worked together to create a vegan fashion lookbook, which features clothing items and accessories made from vegan leathers and fabrics. The lookbook stars models Bryana Holly, Michelle Weinhofen and Sal Stowers, who won the ninth cycle of America’s Next Top Model.

The vegan-friendly items featured in the lookbook include faux leather booties, sandals and loafers, many of which are from vegan shoe designer Faryl Robin. While it focuses specifically on summer style, some of the pieces featured — including a studded jacket, menswear-inspired lace-up shoes and chunky heeled ankle boots — would work well into the fall for consumers interested in cruelty-free products.

In addition to the lookbook, PETA created a behind the scenes video of the photo shoot that offers an additional look at the vegan wares being sold by the retailer.

This comes as part of an ongoing partnership between PETA and Free People: In 2016, PETA awarded the brand with a Compassionate Business Award for its commitment to creating animal-friendly clothing, accessories and beauty products.

