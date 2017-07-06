Vans and Opening Ceremony’s New Shoes Are Shanghai-Inspired

Vans for Opening Ceremony Qi Pao II Pack Courtesy of Opening Ceremony

For the one year anniversary of their Qi Pao Pack, Vans and Opening Ceremony are launching an updated version of the China-inspired sneakers, patterned after ’20s dresses from Shanghai, tomorrow (July 7).

The new shoes feature a silk jacquard upper with floral and paisley motifs and are available in four colorways: red, navy, gold and black.

The sneaker company and high-end brand have an ongoing partnership that has given fans a slew of lace-up and slip-on kicks at affordable prices.

These shoes will be available exclusively at www.openingceremony.com and in Opening Ceremony stores, and they cost $85 a pair.