Vans and Opening Ceremony’s New Shoes Are Shanghai-Inspired

For the one year anniversary of their Qi Pao Pack, Vans and Opening Ceremony are launching an updated version of the China-inspired sneakers, patterned after ’20s dresses from Shanghai, tomorrow (July 7).
The new shoes feature a silk jacquard upper with floral and paisley motifs and are available in four colorways: red, navy, gold and black.
The sneaker company and high-end brand have an ongoing partnership that has given fans a slew of lace-up and slip-on kicks at affordable prices.
These shoes will be available exclusively at www.openingceremony.com and in Opening Ceremony stores, and they cost $85 a pair.