Vans and Opening Ceremony Bring the Sparkle With Their Latest Collaboration

By / 10 mins ago
Vans Opening Ceremony Glitter Sneakers
Vans by Opening Ceremony glitter sneakers.
Vans and Opening Ceremony have long been collaborators, and for the latest drop, it’s all about the sparkle.

Today, Opening Ceremony will release the Glitter Pack, offered in pink and red, gray and silver, and blue and red. Vans’ Old Skool silhouette is updated with an allover glitter upper — even the brand’s signature stripe is glitter.

The pack is set to drop today on Opening Ceremony’s website.

