Topshop Collaborates With Up-and-Coming Designer Molly Goddard on Spring ’17 Shoes

Topshop x Molly Goddard sandals. Courtesy Photo

Continuing its support for London’s design talent, Topshop has announced the launch of a footwear capsule collection created in collaboration with designer Molly Goddard for spring 2017.

Goddard has been a part of Topshop’s NewGen initiative since fall 2015 and the 8-piece footwear range was originally presented during the designer’s catwalk show last September, held at the Topshop show space.

A look from Molly Goddard spring 2017. Courtesy Photo

It features flat, knee-high and ankle boots in bright red or bold metallic shades, as well as more classic, feminine pieces including buckled flat pumps and lace-up sandals. The shoes were matched to the designer’s signature layered tulle dresses, which were updated in fluorescent colors for spring.

Topshop x Molly Goddard flats. Courtesy Photo

“It’s the first time that we’ve been able to make our own shoes for a show and I liked experimenting with the different colors and leathers,” said Goddard. “The shoes really pulled the collection together and they’ve been a nice way to introduce the brand to a wider audience. Some of the styles are really wearable and others are a little more daring — my favorites are the silver knee-high boots.”

Topshop x Molly Goddard boots. Courtesy Photo

The collection, which will be sold at select Topshop stores and on its website, is priced between 95 pounds or and 175 pounds, or about $118-$217 dollars at the current exchange rate.

Goddard has been much talked about as of late, having been named Emerging Designer of the Year during the British Fashion Council’s Fashion Awards 2016, held last November in London.

In November she also teamed with London’s Now Gallery on her first communal art exhibition, which features gigantic versions of her tulle dresses hanging from the gallery’s ceiling that visitors can add their own embroideries to. Shortly after she also launched her first e-commerce site, which features an edited selection of seasonal and exclusive pieces.