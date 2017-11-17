Tod’s Collaborates on Circus-Themed Christmas Capsule Collection With Anna Dello Russo

Tod's Circus collection. Courtesy photo

If there’s someone who could tame a lion, it’s Anna Dello Russo.

Tod’s partnered with the stylist and Vogue Japan’s creative director on a capsule collection for the holiday season. Named “Tod’s Circus,” the collection was celebrated with a special event at the fashion house’s Omotesando store in Tokyo on Thursday.

Inspired by the circus world, the limited-edition line of shoes, bags and small leather goods reinterprets the brand’s iconic pieces – such as the signature Gommino loafers and Double T bags – with bold colors, irreverent prints and ironic embellishments.

“Tod’s Circus” collection. Courtesy Photo

Highlights include Tod’s Double T bag and leather coin purses crafted to represent clown or elephant faces. The concept is replicated also on the Gommino shoe styles, offered in lozenge patterns in contrasting colors; slip-on loafers and leather sneakers, in addition to iPhone covers.

The line’s color palette ranges from white to red and blue, with splashes of yellow and pink detailing. The hues are reprised also in the dedicated packaging, which features colorful lines and lozenge patterns.

With prices ranging from $725 for the slip-on loafers to $1,195 for the Gommino shoe styles, the collection is available in all Tod’s flagship stores worldwide and on tods.com.

The “Tod’s Circus” event in Tokyo. Courtesy Photo

In keeping with the inspiration of the line, Tod’s Omotesando store was set up to re-create a circus, with themed harlequin checks, colorful balloons and photo booths dominating the scene, along with the presence of jugglers, tightrope walkers and magicians.

The house’s chairman and CEO, Diego Della Valle, welcomed a range of international and local guests, including model Barbara Palvin, who fronted the short clip promoting the collection, screened throughout the store. Other attendees were South Korean singer Krystal Jung, Japanese model and influencer Hikari Mori and Mademoiselle Yulia, who provided the DJ set for the event.

Barbara Palvin at the “Tod’s Circus” event in Tokyo. Toyohiro Zenita

￼Tod’s Circus pop-up will be set up also at the brand’s stores in Milan, Paris, Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai and Kuwait.