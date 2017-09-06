The Puma x Sophia Webster Sneakers Sell Out in One Day

This Puma X Sophia Webster Pearl Cage sneaker is sold out. Sophiawebster.com

Get it if you still can – after just one day, the Sophia Webster collaboration with Puma is almost all sold out. The line of sneakers and athletic wear dropped on Webster’s e-commerce platform on Tuesday. On Sept. 9, Puma stores worldwide and select retail platforms will release the collaboration as well.

Each of the five shoe styles in the collaboration was sold out as of Wednesday morning. The styles include slides, suede sneakers, and three styles of Pearl Cage sneakers, one with a high top. Of the seven clothing items, all are still available in the U.K. store, but the two tops, jacket and bodysuit are already sold out in the U.S. store.

The collection, which is inspired by the designer’s love for dance, incorporates Webster’s imaginative style into classic Puma styles. Highly creative and whimsical, the line features bright shades of pink, blue and green, and a motif of rubber cage detailing – perfectly blending her femininity with Puma’s performance quality.

The sneakers range from $120 to $170, and the slides are priced at $70. Anyone interested in these exclusive styles should be sure to check out Puma stores on Sept. 9 before they sell out again.

