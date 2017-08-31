Sophia Webster’s Puma Collab Is All About the Designer’s Love of Dance

View Slideshow Sophia Webster x Puma Courtesy photo

Sophia Webster has lifted the veil on her collaboration collection with Puma, which draws inspiration from Webster’s longtime hobby: dance.

“Second only to my love of design is my love of dance, and the opportunity to collaborate with Puma enabled me to bring these two passions together,” said the designer, who often fits classes with choreographer Joelle D’Fontaine into her daily schedule, and also hosted a dance class for customers at her New York pop-up store earlier this year.

“It’s been an exciting process tapping into the expertise of Puma’s sportswear technicians and its specialist performance fabrics, allowing me to bring my design aesthetic to the active millennial world,” she added.

Webster translated her signature whimsical aesthetic to classic Puma styles, such as the Suede and Pearl sneakers and the Leadcat slides.

The Suede sneakers were reimagined in bold shades of pink and cobalt blue, while slides feature playful star prints. Webster’s design of the Pearl sneaker, in kaleidoscopic printed fabrics and rubber overlays shaped in the form of the brand’s signature butterfly motif, is among the highlights.

Sophia Webster x Puma Courtesy of brand

The British accessories designer also made her first foray into clothing as part of the collaboration collection, which features a range of feminine activewear. Jackets and shorts are printed in playful, pastel-hued prints, hoodies feature neon pink trims, while loose T-shirts feature prints of the brand’s unofficial ambassador: the unicorn.

The line will be released exclusively on Sophia Webster’s own e-commerce platform on Sept. 5. The collection will drop in Puma stores globally, as well as selected retail partners such as Selfridges and Harvey Nichols, as of Sept. 9.

