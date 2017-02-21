Why Dutch Brand Ganni Collaborated With Shrimps Designer Hannah Weiland on Shoes for Fall

Ganni x Shrimps fall '17 collection. Instagram

Shrimps’ Hannah Weiland collaborated with Dutch brand Ganni for fall 2017, adding her signature arty touches to two classic footwear styles by the label.

She reimagined Ganni’s chunky sneakers in dusty pink faux sheepskin and tartan fabrics, referencing the regal fashion of Mary Queen of Scots, and added frilled trims in line with the brand’s characteristic girlishness.

Ganni x Shrimps fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of Shrimps

Ganni x Shrimps fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of Shrimps

Weiland, who is mostly known for her pastel-hued faux fur coats, also reworked a pair of Ganni backless loafers using yellow and green leopard-print fur.

The clunky footwear added a touch of androgyny to the collection’s romantic lineup, which included embroidered organza midi dresses, tartan pleated coats and fur in saccharine hues with hand-drawn prints inspired by Louise Bourgeois.

Ganni x Shrimps fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of Shrimps

AW17 #ShrimpsXGanni @ganni shoes 🐏🐏🐏 ❤️ #FauxSheepskin and beautiful @falke tights A post shared by Shrimps (@shrimps__) on Feb 20, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

Ganni has ramped up a series of collaborations with retailers for spring, including Net-a-Porter, Liberty, Mytheresa.com and Stylebop.

“We’re not usually a collaborative brand, but we realize that stores are on the lookout for exclusivity and newness, and we want to help retailers deliver concepts that can sell at full-price outside the fashion seasons,” said Nicolaj Reffstrup, the Ganni’s chief executive officer.

