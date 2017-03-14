Here Are All the Shoes Inspired By ‘Beauty and the Beast’

View Slideshow A still from the live-action adaptation of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast." REX Shutterstock.

It’s been 25 years since Disney released the original “Beauty and the Beast” animated film. In addition to the anticipated live-action remake hitting theaters on Friday, Disney is celebrating the anniversary and new film by tapping its retail resources to create shoes, clothing and accessories.

Supra and New Balance are among the brands that collaborated with Disney to release limited-edition “Beauty and the Beast” collections based on the new movie, starring Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston and Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts.

For Supra, the skate brand drew inspiration from Belle and the iconic red rose. The Skytop and Cubana silhouettes are available online now, featuring both black and red crushed velvet.

Supra’s Cubana sneakers inspired by the live-action adaptation of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Courtesy image.

Supra’s Skytop sneakers inspired by the live-action adaptation of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Courtesy image.

New Balance brought Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Beauty and the Beast” to life in three styles available for women and two styles for girls. A standout comes from the Vazee Rush silhouette inspired by Belle’s signature light blue dress. The upper is a textured blue chambray, and a strap across the vamp features an embroidered bouquet of wildflowers, available for $99.95.

New Balance’s Vazee Rush slip-on inspired by Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Courtesy image.

As part of its seventh movie collaboration with the entertainment giant, HSN has an exclusive, limited-edition collection. The line spans clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty, home and garden, with retail prices ranging from $15 to $800. Within the assortment, shoe lovers will find rose ornamental heels by Ruthie Davis and Belle-inspired sandals and shoes by Vince Camuto.

HSN’s exclusive “Beauty and the Beast” collection, featuring Ruthie Davis sandals. Courtesy image.

HSN’s exclusive “Beauty and the Beast” collection, featuring Vince Camuto sandals. Courtesy image.

Other “Beauty and the Beast” offerings are available through Macy’s, Kohl’s, Stance, Juicy Couture, MinkPink and Christopher Kane.

