Exclusive: A First-Look at the Ruthie Davis x Disney Snow White Shoe Collection

The Fairest sandals feature embroidery and crystals. Courtesy of Disney

As Footwear News first reported, Ruthie Davis has partnered with Disney to produce special collections inspired by the 11 Disney princesses. First up to receive her own capsule of shoes is Snow White — tying to the fact that “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” which debuted 80 years ago, was The Walt Disney Company’s first full-length animated motion picture — and Ruthie Davis and Disney have exclusively shared a first look at the assortment with FN.

The Grumpy sneakers have a platform sole and are embellished with crystals along the closure. Courtesy of Disney

Eight styles are included in the range, which are grounded in the designer’s trademark show-stopping stilettos while platform booties and even a printed sneaker also make their mark. Among Davis’ favorites are the custom leather Good vs. Evil booties — a classic silhouette of her brand — which were handmade in Italy and feature embroidered Snow White and the Evil Queen faces.

“The right foot is Snow White and the left is the Evil Queen, telling a story on a pair of shoes. They are wearable black booties, but the cartoon faces add such a fun, inspiring pop,” said Davis.

The Good vs. Evil leather booties. Courtesy of Disney

On the fairer side of things, Davis also called out the suede Friend of the Forest heels in blush as one of her key loves.

“They are more subtle in their link to Snow White. The feeling of the style is very Art Deco, which was of the period when Snow White was launched by Disney. They are soft suede and very enchanting with flower petals and forest vines ending in lacing that wraps around the ankle and ties with tulip tassels,” said the designer.

The Friend of the Forest heel in calf suede. Courtesy of Disney

A partner to the leather Good vs. Evil bootie comes in the form of a velvet option that pays homage to some of the film’s most endearing characters. The Seven Dwarfs booties in “Snow White” blue feature plexi heels with a jovial dwarf design. A “fairest of them all” inscription can be found across the upper of the shoes as another nod to the classic flick.

The Seven Dwarfs velvet plexi heels featuring a dwarf design. Courtesy of Disney

Davis took further inspiration from the Dwarfs for the Diamond Mine sandals. The sleek black style features a criss-cross ankle strap and a multicolored diamond embellishment along the toe strap.

The Diamond Mine sandals are offered in velvet. Courtesy of Disney

The Evil Queen also gets more shine in the collection as the Rotten Apple heels and Heart & Dagger sandals touch on the wicked ways of the movie’s villain. While the Rotten Apple platforms feature a glittery apple detail to amp up the enchantment, Davis went full glam with the Heart & Dagger sandals which are adorned with Swarovski crystals.

The Rotten Apple heels feature a glitter apple embellishment. Courtesy of Disney

“I already have a list of young celebrities clamoring for a pair. Millennials and younger women have a special connection with the Disney Princesses,” Davis said when asked who she envisions sporting the shoes.

“They grew up with these strong female role models and view them as powerful and independent. They feel the connection to these Princesses and their stories. I would love to see Kaia Gerber, Laura Herrier, Emma Stone, Ariana Grande, Zendaya, Hailey Baldwin and many more in my shoes from this collection,” she continued.

The Heart & Dagger sandals feature Swarovski crystals. Courtesy of Disney

As for styling the collection, Davis has some ideas as well.

“These shoes are very special and they include a lot of details and adornment. I recommend making the shoes the star of an outfit and to keep the rest of the look more minimal and monochromatic. Let the shoes shine! On the other hand, there is also the trend happening now where more is more with a street vibe. I would also like to see these shoes with the layered, multi material, jeans, sweats looks happening — love to see the stiletto heel styles worn with ankle socks,” she added.

The collection will range from $498 to $798 and will be available beginning in Jan. 2018 on ruthiedavis.com.