Manolo Blahnik Teases Third Collaboration With Rihanna

Manolo Blahnik and Rihanna snapped while collaborating together. Courtesy Image.

Attention: #RIHANNAXMANOLO is coming soon.

This morning, Manolo Blahnik took to Instagram to tease Rihanna’s third collaboration with the legendary shoe designer. In a series of posts, Manolo shared photos from the upcoming campaign, captioning each pic, “#SOSTONED #RIHANNAXMANOLO coming soon… @badgalriri.”

Each photo featured the star donning embellished gladiator sandal pumps and a royal blue off-the-shoulder dress.

Ironically, this comes right on the heels (pun intended) of former Disney star Zendaya finally rocking her Rihanna x Manolo pumps at the “Spider Man: Homecoming” film photocall in Madrid on Thursday (June 14). The shoes were gifted to her last year by the pop star.

#SOSTONED #RIHANNAXMANOLO coming soon… @badgalriri A post shared by Manolo Blahnik (@manoloblahnikhq) on Jun 17, 2017 at 4:36am PDT

This latest launch from Manolo and Rihanna is bound to create quite a stir. Last year, after the duo launched a limited-edition denim-driven collection, the dedicated microsite for the collaboration crashed several times.

Their second collection together, dubbed “Savage,” debuted in November 2016 and featured Timberland-esque stiletto boots.

#SOSTONED #RIHANNAXMANOLO coming soon… @badgalriri A post shared by Manolo Blahnik (@manoloblahnikhq) on Jun 17, 2017 at 4:37am PDT

Stay tuned for the official launch of Rihanna’s third collaboration with Manolo Blahnik.

