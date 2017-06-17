Manolo Blahnik Teases Third Collaboration With Rihanna

Attention: #RIHANNAXMANOLO is coming soon.
This morning, Manolo Blahnik took to Instagram to tease Rihanna’s third collaboration with the legendary shoe designer. In a series of posts, Manolo shared photos from the upcoming campaign, captioning each pic, “#SOSTONED #RIHANNAXMANOLO coming soon… @badgalriri.”
Each photo featured the star donning embellished gladiator sandal pumps and a royal blue off-the-shoulder dress.
Ironically, this comes right on the heels (pun intended) of former Disney star Zendaya finally rocking her Rihanna x Manolo pumps at the “Spider Man: Homecoming” film photocall in Madrid on Thursday (June 14). The shoes were gifted to her last year by the pop star.
This latest launch from Manolo and Rihanna is bound to create quite a stir. Last year, after the duo launched a limited-edition denim-driven collection, the dedicated microsite for the collaboration crashed several times.
Their second collection together, dubbed “Savage,” debuted in November 2016 and featured Timberland-esque stiletto boots.
Stay tuned for the official launch of Rihanna’s third collaboration with Manolo Blahnik.
