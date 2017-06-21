A Look at All the Shoes From Rihanna and Manolo Blahnik’s Final Collection

Rihanna x Manolo Blahnik #Sostoned Bajan Princess mules. Courtesy of brand

Rihanna and Manolo Blahnik are at it again. The design duo has teamed up for a third and final collection. This time around, the #Sostoned line will feature four new styles that are quite lavish.

Rihanna wearing gladiator sandals from her #Sostoned Manolo Blahnik collection. Courtesy of brand

Available to purchase in select Manolo Blahnik stores and online on July 6, the sandals are detailed with the designer’s signature embellishments with a touch of Rihanna’s edge — which includes PVC and a Perspex heel. The shoes retail from $1,265 to $2,325.

The limited-edition line includes a mid-heeled mule, a high-heeled mule, a strappy high heel and a mid-calf gladiator sandal. The singer recently sported the bejeweled gladiator silhouette in the new music video “Wild Thoughts” from DJ Khaled. Rihanna x Manolo Blahnik #Sostoned Poison Ivy gladiator sandals. Courtesy of brand Rihanna x Manolo Blahnik #Sostoned Purple Chalice ankle-strap sandals. Courtesy of brand Last year, Rihanna and Manolo Blahnik’s debut collaboration, Denim Desserts, launched in May and received high praise. The shoes were seen on Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid and Taraji P. Henson for starters. The launch also crashed Manolo Blahnik’s website. It was followed by their second collab, titled the Savage collection, which launched in November.

When Blahnik first teamed up with the “Love on the Brain” singer last May, he told Footwear News, “It’s very interesting to work with young people like Rihanna. I appreciate that she has her own style and is not afraid to wear what she likes. Her aesthetic and bravado are very much visible in our denim collection. I find it ravishing the way she moves. It’s all about how a woman carries herself.”

