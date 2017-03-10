Repetto Is Doing Slim Slipper Styles for Men With Musician Paul Van Haver’s Unisex Clothing Line

Repetto x Mossaert. Courtesy of brand

French footwear label Repetto is collaborating with Stromae’s Mosaert line of unisex clothing. Belgian musician Paul Van Haver, whose alter ego Stromae has 326,000 followers on Instagram, co-founded Mosaert in 2013 with his stylist wife, Coralie Barbier.

“I’ve always been inspired by women’s wardrobes,” says the slightly built Van Haver, noting his frustration at the dearth of slim cuts available for men. “I feel that fashion doesn’t go far enough for men, especially in shoes.”

Two Repetto x Mosaert slipper styles (in both men’s and women’s sizes) feature flamingo and tropical leaf designs. Labels such as Gucci and Grace Wales Bonner have ushered in a more feminine aesthetic when it comes to acceptable male attire, and this collaboration is riding the wave.

Repetto x Mosaert. Courtesy of brand.

The hookup is a good fit: Repetto offers many unisex models, among them the Zizi lace-up worn by Serge Gainsbourg in the 1970s. The footwear label has previously collaborated with fashion heavyweights such as Comme des Garçons and Karl Lagerfeld.

The two styles, priced $365 to $420, will launch March 31 at the Mosaert e-shop, then roll out to Repetto and Paris’ Le Bon Marché on April 1.