Reese Witherspoon’s Brand Draper James Is Collaborating With This Iconic Sandal Brand

The Draper James x Jack Rogers collection features these "Hello Darlin'" sandals. Courtesy Photo

Loyal customers of Draper James have been asking for footwear and now they have their wish, says the brand’s CEO Andrea Hyde.

The brand, founded by Reese Witherspoon, has come together with iconic sandal brand Jack Rogers for a yearlong collaboration beginning this season. Draper James is bringing its Southern lifestyle-inspired aesthetic to the Jack Rogers classic thong sandal. Three styles will be available starting today: a pink seersucker sandal, a blue gingham sandal and a pair that says, “Hello Darlin.'”

Draper James x Jack Rogers seersucker sandal. Courtesy Photo