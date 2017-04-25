Reese Witherspoon’s Brand Draper James Is Collaborating With This Iconic Sandal Brand

Loyal customers of Draper James have been asking for footwear and now they have their wish, says the brand’s CEO Andrea Hyde.
The brand, founded by Reese Witherspoon, has come together with iconic sandal brand Jack Rogers for a yearlong collaboration beginning this season. Draper James is bringing its Southern lifestyle-inspired aesthetic to the Jack Rogers classic thong sandal. Three styles will be available starting today: a pink seersucker sandal, a blue gingham sandal and a pair that says, “Hello Darlin.'”
“I grew up wearing my Jack Rogers and still consider them to be the ultimate summer staple,” Witherspoon said in a statement. “I can’t think of a better complement to our collection than these iconic sandals.”
The collection is available in Jack Rogers and Draper James stores and on both brand’s websites, draperjames.com and jackrogersusa.com. Prices range from $128-$148.
Want more?
How to Shop Reese Witherspoon’s Shoe Closet
Reese Witherspoon’s Guide to Matching Your Shoes and Handbags