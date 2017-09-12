Reebok’s First Fitness Sneaker for Women Got a Luxe Makeover on Jonathan Simkhai’s NYFW Runway

Reebok X Jonathan Simkhai collaboration. Michael Quiet

Reebok Classic and Jonathan Simkhai launched their Freestyle Hi shoe collaboration at New York Fashion Week. The sneakers were shown on Simkhai’s runway Monday along with the spring 2018 collection of his eponymous ready-to-wear label. The shoes fit nicely with the subtle, feminine spring collection, which shouldn’t be surprising as Simkhai and Reebok looked to the clothes as inspiration for the sneakers.

Comprised of eight custom styles, the sneaker line draws from the ethereal quality of Simkhai’s ready-to-wear collection, bringing that notion into the footwear realm in its elegant yet understated color scheme. These colors include blue seersucker, ecru crochet, indigo denim and powder pink leather. Each shoe in the line was handcrafted in the Reebok headquarters.

The collaboration aims to create a wearable design for women, blending Simkhai’s goal to empower women with Reebok’s initiative to promote fitness. With its history, the Freestyle Hi is an appropriate silhouette for the line. The iconic Reebok silhouette was introduced in 1982, making it the first fitness sneaker marketed solely to women.

“I have always admired Reebok’s commitment to crafting quality styles that cater to the many demands in a woman’s life, which parallels my own design philosophy,” Jonathan Simkhai said.

A limited supply of the Reebok X Jonathan Simkhai sneakers will be available for purchase soon.

