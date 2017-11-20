Here’s How You Can Buy Those Pharrell x Chanel x Adidas Sneakers

Pharrell Williams Sipa USA via AP

When Chanel launched a takeover of Paris’ Colette concept store in October, the French fashion house also announced that it would debut that storied collaboration with Pharrell Williams toward the end of the residency.

We can now reveal that the launch is taking place tomorrow. But even if you happen to be in the City of Light, there is no use queuing up outside the Rue Saint Honoré boutique.

In truly egalitarian French spirit, there will be a level playing field for all. A limited edition of 500 pairs of Pharrell x Adidas Originals Hu NMD sneakers will be offered for sale tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Note: This is Paris time, so do some math and set your alarms accordingly).

To have a chance to purchase, you much first preregister on the ‪chanelatcolette.fr microsite. A random draw executed by an impartial French official will determine whether it’s your lucky day. Otherwise, you can console yourselves by downloading Chanel’s podcast with Pharrell, which will be available later this week. The new episode will form part of the house’s ongoing 3:55 series of podcasts on iTunes.

However, if your name is drawn, you will be sent a confirmation email on Nov. 23 with instructions for purchasing and collecting the sneakers from Colette at an appointed time. Only one entry is allowed per person. Oh, and as for the price, it stands at around $1,175.

Twenty-three is a cosmic number, a detail which would no doubt appeal to the house doyenne and her passion for astrology.