Le Bon Marché Let's Go Logo merchandise Le Bon Marché

Le Bon Marché is to celebrate the logomania in all its glory. The LVMH owned Parisian Department store will stage a retail extravaganza called Let’s Go Logo from Feb. 22 to Apr. 1 2018.

Some 200 labels have created exclusives for the project. Each will be available in limited quantities, sold in the store where they will be presented as an installation and also online on LVMH’s e-tail portal, 24Sevres.com.

Shoes include lace up pool slides by Roger Vivier, Tod’s driving shoes emblazoned with a white graffiti style logo and black Christian Louboutin heeled boots featuring the brand name done in repeat in gold hand writing. There are also velvet slippers and white Western boots by Each Other, sandals by Sartore and Spring Court sneakers. Spring Court has also created an exclusive roller skate version of one of its styles. Breakout Off White label is due to feature heavily in the line-up as well. Virgil Abloh has designed an entire capsule collection around the theme which will be presented as an installation.

Roger Vivier for Le Bon Marché Le Bon Marché

On the ready-to-wear side there is a plethora of logo sweatshirts from Isabel Marant, Roseanna and even Mansur Gavriel while covetable accessories include Céline purses hot-stamped in gold with the logo in jumbled letters plus jewelled bags by cult Italian label Lisa C who is known for her gem stone pins.

“The idea was to do something disruptive and playful, not fashion for fashion’s sake. We wanted to create something fun and unexpected and asked our brands to reinterpret their logos in a very modern way, with the street attitude that is very strong right now,” Jennifer Cuvillier, the store’s style director, told WWD.

Le Bon Marché Let’s Go Logo merchandise Le Bon Marché

When it comes to the logo, the store is tapping into a massive trend. Luxury labels from Gucci to Balenciaga are all reclaiming their insignia – think Alessandro Michele’s Dapper Dan homage of resort 2018 and Demna Gvasalia’s remastering of his label’s vintage BB marque for a whole new generation of logo lovers.

Quirkiest collab award, however, goes to BDK and Guerlain. Guerlain has contributed some very stylish branded honey for the occasion while fragrance house BDK has created eminently chic branded detergents guaranteed to elevate the humble wash day with a soupçon of je ne sais quoi.