Net-A-Porter Launches Exclusive Aquazzura x Johanna Ortiz Capsule Collection

By / 4 hours ago
Net-A-Porter Aquazzura x Johanna Ortiz Collection
Aquazzura x Johanna Ortiz Wild Thing fringe sandal in mustard, exclusively sold online at Net-A-Porter.
Courtesy Image.

Online retailer Net-a-porter.com has partnered with Aquazzura and Johanna Ortiz for the exclusive launch of their debut capsule collection.

Edgardo Osorio of Aquazzura and fellow Colombian designer Ortiz collaborated for a four-piece footwear collection to complement Ortiz’s spring ’17 ready-to-wear line.

Net-A-Porter Aquazzura x Johanna Ortiz CollectionAquazzura x Johanna Ortiz Wild Thing fringe sandal in navy. Courtesy Image.

The shoes, consisting of two styles, flat and heeled, are an updated twist on Aquazzura’s popular Wild Thing and Tangier silhouettes. Offered in navy and mustard colorways, the sandals are detailed with silk fringe.

“I loved working with Johanna as we both like a certain latin sensuality and playfulness in fashion. Taking cue from her safari-inspired collection, we used silk tassels to give a movement and volume to the shoes,” Osorio said about the collection.

Aquazzura x Johanna Ortiz Tangier sandal in mustard. Courtesy Image.

The Aquazzura x Johanna Ortiz sandal capsule will be available online exclusively at Net-a-porter, retailing from $585 to $785.

Net-A-Porter Aquazzura x Johanna Ortiz CollectionAquazzura x Johanna Ortiz Tangier sandal in navy. Courtesy Image.

“The collaboration is quite the Colombian affair and was love at first sight for us,” said Thalia Tserevegou, senior footwear buyer at Net-a-porter, in a statement. “The footwear capsule introduces an unexpected twist to iconic Aquazzura styles, creating the perfect marriage of both designers’ trademark affinity for color, femininity and high-impact designs.”

