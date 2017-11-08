Mytheresa.com Spotlights the Chloé Girl for Fall

Mytheresa.com x Chloé Courtesy Photo

The much-loved bohemian aesthetic associated with Chloé takes center stage in the latest brand partnership by Mytheresa.com.

The online retailer has partnered with the Parisian label on an exclusive capsule collection, launching today, and an accompanying film series by the up and coming film maker Lola Bessis.

The film, called “Runaway Baby,” stars Klara Kristin and India Menuez, who are transformed into quintessential Chloé girls, complete with block-heel ankle boots in a muted palette, printed tunics and flared pants from the new capsule.

Other footwear styles in the capsule include a pair of cozy shearling slides and the brand’s signature Suzanna studded boots in an exclusive camel suede shade.

Prices for the capsule range from 525 pounds to 1,825 pounds.

Shot at a remote location in the evening, the series consists of three one-minute films which follow Chloe, a young writer, as she looks for a solitary place to work on her writing. Instead, she finds herself in a cozy cottage that belongs to a young painter – who is as free-spirited and well-dressed as herself – and the two indulge in writing, drawing and joyfully dancing to “Runaway Baby.”



“A short film can be a challenge, you have so little time to create an entire world, and Lola had such a distinct vision and a treasure chest of references,” said Menuez.

Michael Kilger, chief executive officer at Mytheresa.com, said that he sees film as a way “to convey they emotions associated with a collection.”

The company has seen great response from creative film projects commissioned so far, in partnership with the likes of Balenciaga, Miu Miu, and Valentino, with the Valentino music video created by the retailer last July, boasting more than a million views on Youtube.

“Videos and short film are totally in tune with the smartphone usage of our customers. Most moving content is nowadays seen on the smartphone and what is also great is that we see a big interest from a younger audience,” said Kilger.

The executive added that one-off capsules remain a key part of the business, as they offer “newness and exclusivity,” highlight the retailer’s curatorial approach and can also boost sales of a brand’s existing collections.

As Chloé transitions into its next phase, under Natacha Ramsay-Levi, Mytheresa.com will continue to put its money behind the brand: “The Chloé girl will definitely continue to resonate with women around the world. We see the new direction as an evolution not a revolution. There is less romance and there are more modern street-smart as well as sportswear looks, which fit very well with the attitude of today’s women,” added Kilger.

Klara Kristin, a seasoned model as well as actress, is also a self-proclaimed fan of Chloé’s new direction: “I see Natacha Ramsay-Levi as today’s ultimate Chloé girl. I really loved how you could see many different beautiful, authentic and confident girls and women on her very first catwalk show. Brands are now casting women that have something unique about them, rather than [girls who] look like 17-year-old-boys, as Natacha said herself. “