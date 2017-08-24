Red Carpet Go-To Designer Julien Macdonald Creates Luxury McDonald’s Burger Box

Julien Macdonald unveils McDonald's collaboration. Courtesy photo

McDonald’s U.K. has been looking to elevate its image. To do so, the fast-food chain has asked for the helping hand of a London designer who also happens to bear almost the same name: Julien Macdonald.

Macdonald designed a limited-edition burger box for the McDonald’s signature collection, a newly launched gourmet burger range. The box, which features a baroque-style gold print inspired by the designer’s signature shimmer, sequins and body-baring silhouettes, will be available at a series of showcase events held at McDonald’s locations across the U.K. Customers can buy the box by signing up to attend the showcase events.

“I drew inspiration from my fashion creations and iconic embellished red carpet dresses. This was translated into a gold baroque crystal-encrusted box, which is the perfect packaging for the luxury McDonald’s collection,” said the designer.

Macdonald will also reveal a special hand-embellished box at the McDonald’s Leicester Square location, which will later be auctioned, with the proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald House charities.

“This is our first-ever U.K. packaging collaboration. It’s a brave move, and it’s like nothing we’ve ever done before,” said Emily Somers, vice president of marketing at McDonald’s. “It’s a great way to mark our nationwide launch of the signature collection.”