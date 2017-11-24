This Manolo X Bulgari Collab Would Make Carrie Bradshaw Swoon

Manolo Blahnik at the "Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards" film premiere Rex Shutterstock

Manolo Blahnik and Bulgari co-designed an exclusive pair of shoes to be showcased during the upcoming Spanish leg of the Manolo Blahnik: The Art of Shoes exhibition.

Running from Nov. 28 to March 8 at the Museo Nacional de Artes Decorativas in Madrid, the retrospective intends to celebrate the renowned shoemaker’s career, spanning 46 years, and his work as a form of art, highlighting his creativity, vision and craftsmanship.

Hosted by Vogue Spain and co-sponsored by Bulgari, the exhibition will debut an exclusive bejeweled pair of shoes juxtaposed with a wide range of over 200 historic styles and 80 sketches displayed at the show.

The Manolo Blahnik x Bulgari collaboration shoe Manolo Blahnik

In particular, Blahnik and Bulgari’s jewelry creative director Lucia Silvestri designed a pair of lime green silk satin pumps, embellished with contrasting pink and purple gems on the ankle straps. Inspired by Bulgari’s high jewelry Festa collection necklace, which was released earlier this year, the detailing lines up 11.41-carat diamonds, 48.61-carat rubellites and 38.19-carat amethysts, cut in the shape of chili peppers.

Blahnik enthused about the embellishment, defining it “divine and perfectly complimented of the zesty green satin.” “It has been an honor to work with such an iconic brand with a wonderful Italian heritage,” he continued, adding that both parts share “the same vision and creativity to produce beautiful things for beautiful women.”

First unveiled in Milan in January, Manolo Blahnik: The Art of Shoes is a travelling exhibition curated by Cristina Carrillo de Albornoz, who worked on the project for the past two years.

Manolo Blahnik’s sketch of his Bulgari collaboration shoe Courtesy Photo

Organized in six areas according to Blahnik’s leitmotifs and inspirations, the show includes the Gala section, displaying the most imaginative styles, such as the ones created for Sofia Coppola’s movie “Marie Antoinette.” Dedicated corners focusing on materials, art, architecture and the many geographical influences Blahnik had during his creative process are also part of the exhibit.

Before hitting Madrid to honor Blahnik’s Spanish roots, the exhibition stopped in other relevant locations for the designer, including Palazzo Morando in Milan; the State Museum Hermitage in St. Petersburg, Russia, where he often looks for inspiration, and the Museum Kampa in Prague, Czech Republic, which is the paternal home of his family. As its final stop, the show will be held at the BATA shoe museum in Toronto in 2018.