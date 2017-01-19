A Closer Look at All the Louis Vuitton x Supreme Men’s Sneakers for Fall 2017

View Slideshow Louis Vuitton fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Rumors started circulating earlier this month about a collaboration between Louis Vuitton and skater-wear brand Supreme, and now it has been officially confirmed. At Louis Vuitton’s fall ’17 men’s show, presented today during Paris Fashion Week, the French luxury label debuted its collection of ready-to-wear and accessories in collaboration with Supreme — and naturally, it included sneakers galore.

The collection saw the two brands partner on 1990s-style retro runners, made in Louis Vuitton’s signature Epi leathers and luxurious alligator leathers. They were embossed with Louis Vuitton’s monogram flowers and set against Supreme’s iconic red colorway. (The runway show, though, only displayed all-white styles).

The runway show only featured a smaller assortment of the collaboration pieces, but images of the full collection have been circulating on Instagram. In particular, the Instagram account Supreme Access has been sharing images of the sneakers.

Meanwhile, Louis Vuitton’s ready-to-wear tapped the trendy aesthetic Supreme is known for. There were camouflage-print jackets, baseball shirts and denim jackets. The bags, arguably the strongest pieces from the collaboration, included fanny packs and top-hold trunks.

This isn’t the first time Louis Vuitton has tapped the streetwear scene. In 2001, then-creative director Marc Jacobs partnered with Stephen Sprouse on graffiti-print bags. In 2009, Louis Vuitton also partnered with Kanye West on sneakers (which continue to pop up on eBay for more than $60,000).

