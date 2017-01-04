Is Louis Vuitton Collaborating With Supreme?

Louis Vuitton men's spring '17 collection on the runway at Paris Men's Fashion Week. Swan Gallet/Fairchild.

Are Louis Vuitton and skater-wear label Supreme the latest brands to hook up? Buzz ignited after Louis Vuitton’s menswear designer Kim Jones posted an Instagram hinting at the collaboration, sharing an image of the luxury brand’s iconic monogram print with a Supreme “Whatever” sticker pasted overtop (it has since been deleted).

As reported by Hypebeast, the rumored partnership would be surprising given the brands’ rocky history. In 2000, Supreme released a series of Louis Vuitton-inspired skateboard decks, which the French luxury label swiftly had recalled (they still continue to be heavily sought-after). Now, an image of a sweater is being circulated online that sees Louis Vuitton and Supreme’s logos plastered together.

If true, this wouldn’t be the first time the French luxury brand has tried to boost its streetwear presence. Back in 2001, its then-creative director Marc Jacobs partnered with Stephen Sprouse on graffiti-print bags. In 2009, Louis Vuitton also partnered with Kanye West on sneakers (which continue to pop up on eBay for over $60k).

For its spring ’17 men’s show, Louis Vuitton adopted a safari travel theme. Outdoorsy, adventure-seeker sandals were paired with heritage plaids and khaki trenches.

Supreme recently unveiled new footwear collaborations of its own, including a snakeskin-embossed Timberland Field boot and printed Vans styles, including the Authentic Pro and Sk8-Hi.

A spokesperson for Louis Vuitton could not be reached for comment.

