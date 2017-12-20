L.K. Bennett Is Collaborating With Jenny Packham on Bridal Shoes

L.K. Bennett x Jenny Packham Courtesy photo

British accessories and ready-to-wear label L.K. Bennett has tapped Jenny Packham as its latest collaborator. Packham, who is best known for her bridal gowns and eveningwear, will create a collection of bridal footwear and clutches with the L.K. Bennett team.

The new range aims to combine Jenny Packham’s ultrafeminine aesthetic with the versatility and comfort L.K. Bennett has come to be known for. It will be permanently stocked across L.K. Bennett’s boutiques and website, unlike the brand’s previous collaborations, which were released as limited-edition capsules.

The line, which consists of 16 footwear and five clutch styles, is inspired by old-Hollywood icons such as Vivien Leigh and Bette Davis, and aims to re-create the decorative style of the ’30s for modern brides.

Standout styles include a white strappy sandal featuring drop crystals or star details, satin pumps embellished with pearls, and a pair of lace block heels. The company said there is also a focus on providing a wide variety of heel heights as well as flat options within the collection.

“There is a strong synergy between the L.K. Bennett woman and the Jenny Packham bride, so it seemed natural for me to collaborate with their design team. It was a project of passion that combines the Jenny Packham aesthetic with the renowned design heritage and quality of L.K. Bennett,” said Packham.

Prices range between 195 and 495 pounds — or $261 to $662 — and the collection will drop in stores on Feb. 7.

L.K. Bennett has been a longtime supporter of creative tie-ins with other British labels or industry members. Most recently, it launched a collection of ready-to-wear with London-based label Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, which celebrated all things British with its range of feminine floral dresses. Other collaborators have included footwear label Bionda Castana, model Laura Bailey and editor Caroline Issa.

This year also saw the return of Linda Bennett at the helm of the company. Bennett essentially bought back the company when she acquired the remaining equity in L.K. Bennett Limited from Phoenix Equity Partners for an undisclosed sum.