Louis Vuitton’s Kim Jones Offers a Sneak Peek of the Brand’s Pre-fall Styles With a Japanese Label

Louis Vuitton artistic director Kim Jones. FN staff

In advance of his pre-fall men’s collaboration with Japanese label Fragment Design, Louis Vuitton artistic director Kim Jones has been posting some sneak peeks on Instagram. The latest features a model wearing a navy vest with the initials “LVF,” for Louis Vuitton Fragment, plus a cap emblazoned with “Paris Tokyo.”

One month til louisvuittonxfragment launch worldwide @fujiwarahiroshi photographed by Pieter Hugo A post shared by mrkimjones (@mrkimjones) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:23am PDT

But Monday night in Paris at a party for the famous concept store Colette, Jones alluded to the impending launch IRL with his choice of footwear: His high-top sneakers were a collaboration between Fragment and Nike Air Jordans.

@mrkimjones wears Fragment Design x Nike Air Jordans (with disposable shoe covers) for @colette's #colettebeach installation party to celebrate the concept store's 20th birthday. His footwear also hints at the upcoming @louisvuitton collaboration with @fujiwarahiroshi. #louisvuittonxfragment A post shared by Footwear News (@footwearnews) on Mar 21, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

If you’re wondering about the cloth bags he’s sporting over his shoes, they weren’t to keep his kicks box-fresh. Rather, the event at the Musée des Arts Decoratifs featured a giant ball-pit installation where disposable shoe covers were obligatory for all guests.

Kim Jones’ disposable shoe covers. FN staff

Just like the athleisure trend, its equivalent, athluxury footwear, is proving big business for luxury fashion houses. Vuitton began its collaboration with Fragment designer Hiroshi Fujiwara last year and has also teamed up with skater label Supreme for fall ’17.

It’s no secret that Jones is partial to sneakers; he collaborated with Nike last year under his own name: Nikelab x Kim Jones.

Emo moment heading down to Cape Town ! 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 fragment x Louis Vuitton boots coming soon ! A post shared by mrkimjones (@mrkimjones) on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:12pm PST

The Fragment collaboration will form part of the Louis Vuitton pre-fall men’s collection, set to launch April 21.