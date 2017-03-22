Louis Vuitton’s Kim Jones Offers a Sneak Peek of the Brand’s Pre-fall Styles With a Japanese Label

In advance of his pre-fall men’s collaboration with Japanese label Fragment Design, Louis Vuitton artistic director Kim Jones has been posting some sneak peeks on Instagram. The latest features a model wearing a navy vest with the initials “LVF,” for Louis Vuitton Fragment, plus a cap emblazoned with “Paris Tokyo.”
But Monday night in Paris at a party for the famous concept store Colette, Jones alluded to the impending launch IRL with his choice of footwear: His high-top sneakers were a collaboration between Fragment and Nike Air Jordans.
If you’re wondering about the cloth bags he’s sporting over his shoes, they weren’t to keep his kicks box-fresh. Rather, the event at the Musée des Arts Decoratifs featured a giant ball-pit installation where disposable shoe covers were obligatory for all guests.
Just like the athleisure trend, its equivalent, athluxury footwear, is proving big business for luxury fashion houses. Vuitton began its collaboration with Fragment designer Hiroshi Fujiwara last year and has also teamed up with skater label Supreme for fall ’17.
It’s no secret that Jones is partial to sneakers; he collaborated with Nike last year under his own name: Nikelab x Kim Jones.
The Fragment collaboration will form part of the Louis Vuitton pre-fall men’s collection, set to launch April 21.