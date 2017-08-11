Jeremy Scott’s Collaboration with Ugg is Surprisingly Restrained

UGG x Jeremy Scott. UGG

Jeremy Scott has collaborated with Ugg, but there’s not a teddy bear in sight — just plenty of premium sheepskin and the odd bauble. The limited-edition capsule collection is inspired by the Californian vibes and Los Angeles pop culture beloved by Ugg and Scott alike.

“I bought a pair of Ugg Classic boots and fell in absolute love with them,” said Scott in a statement. “I could not pass up the opportunity to do my own take on the Classic boot.”

Ugg x Jeremy Scott UGG

Scott is generally known for his more outlandish takes on popular culture, but the two styles we’ve seen so far are pretty restrained where the Moschino creative director is concerned.

There’s a jewel version featuring hand-sewn beads and blingy hardware carefully chosen by Scott himself. Every jewel is placed by hand, so each boot takes up to one week to complete.

Ugg x Jeremy Scott. UGG

Other models come embroidered in Scott’s signature flame motif, one done in red and yellow Swarovski crystals and the other in an embroidered appliqué.

Ugg x Jeremy Scott. UGG

“Jeremy Scott and the Ugg brand share a mutual spirit, love for pop culture and California,” said Andrea O’Donnell, president of Fashion Lifestyle Brands.

The collection comprises eight styles for women, men and children, and launches in September, retailing from around $100 to $1,300.