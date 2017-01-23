Jennifer Lopez’s Giuseppe Zanotti Shoe Collection Drops Today

Zanotti says that Lopez “was a great design partner and this collection really represents a strong, sensual, sophisticated woman-just like Jennifer.”

The collection includes knee-high gladiator sandals available in gray, navy, turquoise or pink python-printed leather. The “Leslie” is a similar, less dramatic sandal with a simple ankle-wrap available in suede, python-print or a pink satin.

Leslie wrap sandal. Courtesy of brand

Emme gladiator heel. Courtesy of brand

There’s also a wedge sneaker, a nod to Lopez’s love of Zanotti’s signature sneaker style that she’s worn for plenty of performances.

Tiana wedge sneaker. Courtesy of brand

Of course the jewel of the collection is the Lynda lace-up bootie that features a mirrored heel and allover rhinestones, retailing for $2,995.

Lynda crystal-encrusted peep-toe bootie. Courtesy of brand

The collection is now available in Giuseppe Zanotti Design stores worldwide and on the designer’s website, as well as Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

Click through the gallery to see more styles from the collection.

Want More?

Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker and More Best-Dressed Celebs at People’s Choice Awards

4 Times Drake and Jennifer Lopez Had the Same Taste in Shoes

Jennifer Lopez Just Gifted Her Giuseppe Zanotti Heels to Two Very Famous People