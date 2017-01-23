Jennifer Lopez’s Giuseppe Zanotti Shoe Collection Drops Today

Jennifer Lopez’s highly anticipated shoe collection with Italian shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti is finally available today.

The Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez collection co-designed by the singer is quintessential JLo — think sparkly crystals, wedge sneakers and strappy sandals. Lopez, a longtime fan of Zanotti’s footwear, began working with him on the designs last summer.

“I, like so many other women, love a great pair of shoes,” Lopez said. “Whether I’m walking the red carpet, performing on stage or meeting my girls for lunch on a day off, shoes pull a look together and literally and figuratively lift me up.”

She describes the collection as “ultra-modern” and “feminine” and says it has “just the right amount of sparkle.”

Zanotti says that Lopez “was a great design partner and this collection really represents a strong, sensual, sophisticated woman-just like Jennifer.”

The collection includes knee-high gladiator sandals available in gray, navy, turquoise or pink python-printed leather. The “Leslie” is a similar, less dramatic sandal with a simple ankle-wrap available in suede, python-print or a pink satin.

Giuseppe Zanotti Jennifer Lopez ShoesLeslie wrap sandal. Courtesy of brand
Giuseppe Zanotti Jennifer Lopez ShoesEmme gladiator heel. Courtesy of brand

There’s also a wedge sneaker, a nod to Lopez’s love of Zanotti’s signature sneaker style that she’s worn for plenty of performances.

Giuseppe Zanotti Jennifer Lopez ShoesTiana wedge sneaker. Courtesy of brand

Of course the jewel of the collection is the Lynda lace-up bootie that features a mirrored heel and allover rhinestones, retailing for $2,995.

Giuseppe Zanotti Jennifer Lopez ShoesLynda crystal-encrusted peep-toe bootie. Courtesy of brand

The collection is now available in Giuseppe Zanotti Design stores worldwide and on the designer’s website, as well as Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

