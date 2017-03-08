5 Shoes That Celebrate Female Empowerment

Sophia Webster Boss Lady Pumps. Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Today is International Woman’s Day, and to honor the occasion, many are participating in “A Day Without a Woman,” in which women worldwide are going on strike for the day and are refusing to work. The aim is to draw attention to the value women bring to the workplace, the lower wages they receive and the inequities and discrimination they experience.

Fashion can serve as a way to make a female power statement, and there are plenty of designers and brands that can help. Sophia Webster’s pink patent leather “Boss Lady” pumps are powerfully feminine and fun likely to make any woman who wears them feel like her best self.

Sophia Webster Boss Lady patent leather pumps, $495; saksfifthavenue.com

But if heels aren’t your thing, Josefinas and New York fashion artist Jaydee have created limited-edition #ProudToBeAWoman sneakers. These leather, hand-painted kicks are bursting with female empowerment that can’t be ignored.

Josefinas limited-edition #ProudtoBeAWoman sneakers, $624; josefinas.com

Steve Madden is tapping into the importance of strong female friendships with its “Girl Squad” slip-on sandals for girls.

Steve Madden Girl Squad slip-on sandals, $34.95; stevemadden.com

Another option are these cheeky denim embroidered espadrilles from Circus by Sam Edelman, with what it calls its “girl-power fueled statement.” Could they be inspired by feminist icon Beyoncé known to her loyal fans as “Queen Bey”? We think so.

Leni Queen Bee espadrille, $55; circusbysamedelman.com

But if bees don’t do it for you, you might want to slip into these ultra-cool, high-top Converse Chuck Taylors, which bear an illustration of female superhero Wonder Woman.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star DC Comics Wonder Woman high-top, $44.97; nike.com

