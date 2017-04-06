Why Sam Edelman x Gilt’s Exclusive Collection Is Perfect For a Summer Getaway

Gilt x Sam Edelman Lennon embroidered sandal. Courtesy of brand.

Gilt teamed up with Sam Edelman for an exclusive spring collection and it’s perfect for a summer vacation. Launching today, the line features 15 spring-inspired styles, which include embellished and embroidered sandals, heels, slip-ons and mules.

“The collection feels like a trip to San Miguel de Allende, Mexico with bright pops of color, bold beading and hand-painted details,” Sam Edelman told Footwear News. “From pom poms to puka shells, it gives perfect summer getaway style.”

Gilt x Sam Edelman Lily lace-up sandal. Courtesy of brand.

This launch is the first full-price Sam Edelman and Gilt collaboration with its shoes ranging from $70 to $120.

“[The collaboration] came naturally because of our thorough understanding of the trend-setting and aspirational nature of the Gilt customer,” Edelman added.

Gilt x Sam Edelman Nona suede platform. Courtesy of brand.

To celebrate the launch, Gilt’s fashion director, Brooke Cundiff, hosted a pedicure party in New York City on Wednesday with Libby Edelman in attendance.

“Our customer is so loyal to Gilt so the fact that’s it’s exclusive for us is super exciting for our girl and the price points are accessible,” Cundiff told FN. For Cundiff, the collection’s Tilly suede stacked-heel sandal is a go-to.

Gilt x Sam Edelman Tilly heel. Courtesy of brand.

And as for the other styles, Cundiff says they are great for festival season. “[The shoes] are perfect for day to evening — and good with a crop denim or maxi dress,” she said.

For her personal spring/summer style, the fashion director said she is loving all the white and satin trends. Cundiff continued, “The summer [midi] boot looks fresh and is great with short or skirts. I am a heels [girl], but I have to say in the summer I go down to flats because I walk everywhere. That’s why I’m looking forward to all the kitten heels — you can basically run miles in a nice kitten heel.

Gilt x Sam Edelman Peony slip-on sneaker. Courtesy of brand.

Check out the collection here.