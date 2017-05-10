You’ll Still Be Able to Get Gigi Hadid’s Tommy Hilfiger Designs for Two More Seasons

Gigi Hadid walks in the Tommy x Gigi spring '17 runway show on Feb. 8. REX Shutterstock

Earlier this year, Tommy Hilfiger staged a pretty epic spring ’17 runway show in Venice Beach, Calif., featuring supermodel Gigi Hadid and her Tommy x Gigi collection with the American fashion brand. The show had about 3,000 attendees, including fellow models and influencers, press, buyers and consumers.

The fun will continue for at least two more seasons, Hilfiger announced today. The 22-year-old has extended her contract with the brand through the fall ’17 and spring ’18 seasons. Hadid already worked with the brand on spring ’16 and spring ’17.

“Gigi is a force in the fashion industry and the ultimate Tommy Girl,” designer Tommy Hilfiger said in a statement. “Her positive, down-to-earth energy and cool, effortless style continue to captivate her audiences around the world. I have loved designing the Tommy x Gigi collections with her, and I look forward to continuing our partnership for another year.”

Gigi Hadid on the runway wearing Tommy x Gigi spring ’17 cowboy boots. REX Shutterstock

Hadid is equally excited to continue the partnership. “It has been a dream come true to work with Tommy Hilfiger, a brand that I genuinely love and have been a fan of my entire life,” she said.

“Collaborating with Tommy has been inspiring and an amazing introduction to the world of design. We’ve loved presenting our collections directly to our fans on the runway each season – it has been such a memorable experience that has been exciting to share with my followers.”

The collaboration with Hadid is part of the Hilfiger brand’s womenswear push. Each of Hadid’s collections have been presented in the “see-now, buy-now” format, allowing customers to purchase items from the runway immediately after they’re shown.

Daniel Grieder, CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, said “results continue to exceed expectations in every area of our business. … We’re excited to continue building on this success in our upcoming seasons.”

Want more?

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Step Out Dressed Like Cool Mom and Dad Duo

Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner & More Stars Who Wore the ‘Naked’ Trend at the Met Gala

Tommy Hilfiger’s $27.5M Miami House Has Scratch-and-Sniff Bathroom Wallpaper