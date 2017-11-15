Gigi Hadid Created These Holiday Styles for Stuart Weitzman — And They’re Quite Practical

Gigi Hadid Stuart Weitzman

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has revealed a new holiday collaboration with Stuart Weitzman. The face of the label’s fall ’17 ad campaign created two exclusive mule styles called Eyelove and Eyelovemore.

The project marks the first time Hadid has teamed up with Giovanni Morelli, Weitzman’s recently-appointed creative director. The pair worked together to modify an existing brand silhouette and incorporated the evil eye symbol.

“The evil eye is a powerful symbol meant to protect those who wear it from negative energies,” said Hadid. “It’s emotionally comforting and beautiful and captivating to look at.”

Gigi Hadid X Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman

The Eyelove, available in both nude and indigo suede, features a single eye on the right foot while the Eyelovemore, which comes in frosted suede, is emblazoned with multiple renderings of the design. Both styles are lined with shearling — making them both practical and pretty. The Eyelove look retails for about $630, while the Eyelovemore is priced at $757.

“I’ve really been into slides lately and wanted a pair that can take me into fall – no more cold toes,” added Hadid in a statement. As with Hadid’s previous collaborations with Weitzman, there is also a charitable element. The shoes celebrate the brand’s partnership with Pencils of Promise, an education charity. As part of the project, three schools are being built in Ghana, Guatemala and Laos.

Gigi Hadid X Stuart WeitzmanThe styles will retail on the Stuart Weitzman website and be stocked in its global stores. Moda Operandi and Lane Crawford will also carry the collection. Starting today, Stuart Weitzman’s Soho boutique will be transformed into a Gigi Mule Pop-Up.

A short film starring Hadid accompanies the launch. “The Season for Loving” is directed by Cameron Duddy, who has worked with Bruno Mars and Jenifer Lopez. In the film, Hadid make a statement in red, winged eyeliner by Maybelline. It’s a subtle nod to Hadid’s recent makeup collaboration with the beauty label.