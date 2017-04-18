There’s a New Take on the Fenty Puma Creepers — and They’re Perfect for Spring

Rihanna at the Fenty x Puma spring 2017 runway show at Paris Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

Surprise! Rihanna and Puma are releasing a new Fenty Puma by Rihanna style. But there’s a catch: It’s only available right now, at a pop-up shop in Los Angeles running April 18–19.

LA: Be the first to wear the #FENTYxPUMA Bow Creeper Sandal. Head to the pop up at 1050 Wilcox Ave. pic.twitter.com/8sPcWHyOAN — PUMA (@PUMA) April 18, 2017

The shoes are a hybrid of the ultra-popular Creeper sneaker and an ankle-wrap flat espadrille. The cream-colored sneakers, which appear to have a leather upper with a knotted bow, feature the classic gum sole.

According to another tweet from Puma, other items from the spring ’17 Fenty Puma collection will be available as well. The brand also just announced that Rihanna will be attending. If you’re not in L.A., the collection is available on puma.com and at select retailers.

LA: Put more strut in your spring. Walk on over to 1050 Wilcox Avenue today to shop the #FENTYxPUMA Spring Collection. pic.twitter.com/MUv4ZRFNPr — PUMA (@PUMA) April 18, 2017

Yes 👑. @rihanna will be attending the #FENTYxPUMA Collection shop at 1050 Wilcox Ave. Los Angeles today. Be ready to reign with the best. pic.twitter.com/MobN4Plbpp — PUMA (@PUMA) April 18, 2017

The pop-up is located at 1050 Wilcox Ave. in L.A.

Pop Up Shop starts tomorrow. See you there, Los Angeles. #FENTYXPUMA A post shared by FENTYXPUMA (@fentyxpuma) on Apr 17, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

