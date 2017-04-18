There’s a New Take on the Fenty Puma Creepers — and They’re Perfect for Spring

Surprise! Rihanna and Puma are releasing a new Fenty Puma by Rihanna style. But there’s a catch: It’s only available right now, at a pop-up shop in Los Angeles running April 18–19.
The shoes are a hybrid of the ultra-popular Creeper sneaker and an ankle-wrap flat espadrille. The cream-colored sneakers, which appear to have a leather upper with a knotted bow, feature the classic gum sole.
According to another tweet from Puma, other items from the spring ’17 Fenty Puma collection will be available as well. The brand also just announced that Rihanna will be attending. If you’re not in L.A., the collection is available on puma.com and at select retailers.
The pop-up is located at 1050 Wilcox Ave. in L.A.
Want more?
Rihanna Wore a Gucci Runway Look With Fenty Puma Platforms at Coachella
Forever 21 Is Being Called Out on Social Media for a Pair of Slides That Look Like Fenty x Puma Shoes