Rihanna and Puma Are Dropping More Creepers — And They’re Coming This Friday

Heel detail on the Fenty Puma by Rihanna Creeper. Courtesy of brand

Rihanna and Puma have just unveiled the latest take on their hit Creeper sneaker.

The shoe, named 2016 FN’s Shoe of the Year in December, is offered in white leather with a black formstripe and an all-black patent leather. Both pairs are done in cracked leather, which gives the shoes a cool, lived-in effect.

They’ll be available on April 6 at select retailers and Puma.com. Rihanna and Puma have released the style in several suede colors, a white patent leather and black, purple and gray velvet.

Fenty Puma by Rihanna Creeper. Courtesy of brand

Fenty Puma by Rihanna Creeper in patent leather. Courtesy of brand

Rihanna also recently released footwear and apparel from her spring ’17 runway show.

Fenty Puma by Rihanna lace-up heels. Courtesy of Puma

