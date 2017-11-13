Fendi Launches Mytheresa.com Capsule in The Season’s Hottest Color

Fendi capsule collection for Mytheresa.com Courtesy Photo.

The hottest color of the moment, Millennial Pink, is the distinctive feature of the capsule collection developed by Fendi for German luxury retailer Mytheresa.com.

Including customized pieces from the Roman label’s fall collection, spanning from ready-to-wear to accessories, the capsule will be exclusively available at the online store from Nov. 15. In addition, the same day, the launch of the capsule will be celebrated with a special event at Mytheresa.com’s sister physical store Theresa in Munich.

A graphic Fendi Roma motif is embroidered on a bomber with quilted sleeves and it also appears as intarsia details on a cozy turtleneck sweaters and a crewneck knitted dress. Maxi crystals give a precious yet graphic touch to a satin tank dress with a flounce at the hem and to a hooded cotton fleece frock.

A shoe from the Fendi capsule collection for Mytheresa.com. Courtesy Photo.

The footwear selection includes a shorter version of the signature Rockoko cuissard boots, one of the season’s key footwear styles, as well as shearling slides with a Fendi logo intarsia.

Fendi also developed special editions of its Kan I F and Mini Kan I F handbags embellished with the silver F is Fendi logo. The bag styles can be worn with two different exclusive Strap You straps, one in furry alpaca and the other in leather and crystals.

A bag from Fendi’s capsule collection for Mytheresa.com Courtesy Photo.

In addition, the brand’s butterfly-shaped Facets sunglasses will be available in a pink and gray and black and pink version.

The capsule will retail from 280 euros for the sunglasses to 2,900 euros for the satin bomber jacket.