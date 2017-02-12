Diverse Ages and Sizes Hit the Runway in Christian Louboutin for Tome’s NYFW Show

Tome Ready to Wear Fall 2017 View Slideshow
Tome fall '17 collection.
For fall ’17, Tome’s Ryan Lobo and Ramon Martin worked with Christian Louboutin for the first time on show shoes.

The two styles on the runway today at New York Fashion Week — a tasseled suede babouche mule and velvet platform wedge — added polish to the recycled-chic collection (in a thoughtful spin, the designers stated in show notes how many pieces in the collection were actually from past seasons).

Also socially-conscious was the modern approach to model casting, with a diverse mix of ages and sizes making a strong statement for authenticity above all.

