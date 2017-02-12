Diverse Ages and Sizes Hit the Runway in Christian Louboutin for Tome’s NYFW Show

View Slideshow Tome fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

For fall ’17, Tome’s Ryan Lobo and Ramon Martin worked with Christian Louboutin for the first time on show shoes.

The two styles on the runway today at New York Fashion Week — a tasseled suede babouche mule and velvet platform wedge — added polish to the recycled-chic collection (in a thoughtful spin, the designers stated in show notes how many pieces in the collection were actually from past seasons).

Tome fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Tome fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Also socially-conscious was the modern approach to model casting, with a diverse mix of ages and sizes making a strong statement for authenticity above all.

Tome fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Tome fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Tome fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Click through the photo gallery below to see more from Tome’s fall 2017 presentation at New York Fashion Week.





