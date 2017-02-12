Self-Portrait and Robert Clergerie’s Collab Shoes Balance Masculine and Feminine

View Slideshow Self-Portrait fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Self-Portrait and Robert Clergerie have unveiled their second footwear collaboration for fall ’17.

The eight-piece collection, debuted at Self-Portrait’s runway show during New York Fashion Week yesterday, focused on boots with chunky detailing like metal hardware and block heels.

“I wanted the shapes of the shoes to be modern as well as impactful on the foot, to achieve this we played with the idea of mixing textures, polished calfskin, patent leather and hardware,” said Han Chong, Self-Portrait’s creative director. “We have continued the balance of masculine and feminine, while proposing a bolder and sensual attitude.”

“Collaborating with and supporting relevant designers like Self-Portrait remains an important tradition for Robert Clergerie,” added Roland Mouret, Robert Clergerie’s creative director.

Highlights include the Kibbon boot with grosgrain ribbon wrap-tying at the back, as well as the the Kool thigh-high stretch boot. The collection also included the Lamp and Luba loafer-sandals, which were embellished with ribbons and straps.

Meanwhile, the ready-to-wear collection rejigged wardrobe essentials. There were ruffled off-the-shoulder tops and dresses, high-rise leather pants that were cut like jeans, and plushy velvet suits.

